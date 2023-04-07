Coffee with the Caps: Friday April 7

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all are getting ready for a lovely spring weekend and that the flowers and blossoms are fully in bloom where you are reading this.

While it may have seemed as if Vancouver’s season was beginning to bloom, those hopes were halted Wednesday with a dispiriting 3-0 loss to LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions League, a result that showed how far the Caps still have to go.

There was some poor luck for the Caps to be sure. While defeat was deserved, the scoreline perhaps flattered the visitors. Nonetheless, between a weak attendance showing and the Caps staring down the barrel of a seemingly insurmountable margin heading into the return fixture at BMO Stadium, a location where the results have generally spelled doom for the Caps over the years.

Vanni Sartini remains optimistic, but it has hard to imagine much of anyone else will be sharing his line of thinking.

Vanni Sartini, "I want just to remind everyone that Alajuelense lost 3-0 at home. At 77th minute, they were wining 2-0 and missed the chance to score 3-0. Nobody thinks that we go there to visit LA. We go there trying to win 3-0 and maybe go to the penalties and win." #VWFC pic.twitter.com/NCdnhvfmk9 — Justin Ruderman (@JustinRuderman_) April 6, 2023

The Caps will have to return focus to the league and a big match to kick off Cascadia play against Portland Timbers on Saturday night. While continental play seems to be wrapping to a close, a chance to make a good impression against another rival is a nice way to make us all forget the indignity of the midweek.

While CCL expectations were low, the chance to make a run at the Cascadia cup is a bit more realistic. Portland have looked gettable in the early season and actually sit below the Caps (albeit barely) in the standings. Seattle are back to looking as formidable as anyone in the Western Conference but Vancouver doesn’t have to see them until late May, when they hopefully will have their act together a bit more.

Or the wheels will have fallen off the wagon — and the Caps will still find a way to run with the Cascadia Cup, as it seems the only seasons they win it are the years where they’re otherwise a mess. Such is life with this team, eh?

Shameless Self Promotion

A report card to help remember the forgettable showing on Wednesday. Our intrepid podcasters break down the positives from recent league play and more on Simon Becher’s breakout.

Best of the Rest

More on how the Caps are looking to recapture intensity ahead of the Portland clash

MLS’ rules allow for players observing Ramadan to break their fast during matches — which led to the cool moment of seeing Ali Ahmed bossing CF Montreal, despite fasting all day

Nice guy Giorgio Chiellini making sure Vanni has enough shirts in his closet

Wishes to Shelina Zadorsky for a speedy recovery ahead of the Women’s World Cup, as she has been fighting a months long illness