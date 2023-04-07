Guess the Starting XI – Match 7 vs. Portland

Welcome back, everyone.

After a confusing week of form for the Vancouver Whitecaps, they host the Portland Timbers this weekend at BC Place with a real chance to steady their MLS standing.

Portland has been struggling this season and has a number of players out injured. So hopefully, the Whitecaps can repeat what they were able to do last weekend against CF Montreal.

Obviously, Ali Ahmed and Simon Becher did not start midweek so I would expect them to play this weekend. How many other players will Vanni Sartini rotate after a disappointing midweek loss? It remains to be seen.

In terms of injury, Alessandro Schopf was still out midweek so it remains to be seen his status for the weekend.

I’ll have an update on the predictions standings following the weekend as I’ve not had time to catch up after a quick turnaround. I will say, I don’t think anyone had a perfect lineup with Dajome and Teibert starting, better luck this time hopefully.

Ok, on to rules and such:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings