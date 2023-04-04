Simon Becher breaks out against CF Montréal

Simon Becher wrote his name into the MLS history books this weekend becoming the fastest player to score his first four goals in the league – just 87 minutes.

The Vancouver Whitecaps were aided in their tie with CF Montréal after central defender Rudy Camacho was sent off after just 23 minutes. The Whitecaps took full advantaged and went on to put five past their Canadian rivals at home.

Under pressure head coach Vanni Sartini chose to play Becher alongside Brian White, using two strikers with an attacking midfielder rather than the usual lone striker with two supporting attacking midfielders.

This change was used with CF Montréal using a back three and wingbacks, but Becher has now put into Sartini’s mind at least, that this could be a partnership that could flourish.

Simon Becher is now the fastest player (87 minutes) in MLS history to score his first four goals. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0KeZ81nM7E — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

While we cannot take too much away from a big victory over a side with 10 men for over an hour of play, there were certainly signs of what Becher brings to an attack that White and Sergio Córdova bring.

With Córdova injured, Becher has been given the chance to force his name onto the starting line-up as a different type of threat to defenders.

Becher was the player brought down by Camacho which resulted in his sending off, being able to get in behind the defence with vertical running for a long pass. He is full of energy and looks to make something out of nothing, putting defenders under pressure with persistence where at times this season, opposing defenders have looked too comfortable in possession as well as while defending.

Becher ended the game with two goals and an assist. The assist came first where Javain Brown won the ball on the right-hand side of the pitch and Becher immediately sets off, getting on the back of the central defender looking to receive the pass over the top.

His movement and reactions to the game are so quick that he can make space to receive the ball and eventually play the ball across for White to score all alone in the middle of the box.

Becher’s first goal comes from good movement once again in the box. As play is moved out wide left, Luis Martins is in space who passes the ball down forward into the left side of the box for Ali Ahmed to cross low. Becher identifies the movement of White in front of him taking the defenders closer to goal and comes across to receive the pull back in space to slot home well into the far corner.

Again, for this second, the movement and anticipation are what creates the opportunity. He begins moving towards the back post with a quick acceleration in front of the defender towards the near post as the ball is played right to Brown to cross again. He has put himself in the best position to get the first touch on the cross and manages to divert it past the CF Montréal goalkeeper for his sides fifth of the game.

The majority of Becher’s touches came within the width of the penalty box, and all his shots from within the width of the six-yard box. He made his impression on the game in these central areas with strong movement and quick reactions to make space and cause havoc with the opposing defence.

What Vancouver have lacked at times in pace, pressure in the final third. Players willing to run in behind as well as reacting quickly to transitional moments in the game.

Only managing nine shots on target from 29 total attempts will once again concern Sartini, something to take out of this game which was one way traffic after the sending off. As tougher matches come up against sides with a full team on the pitch, chances need to be taken and made count.

Becher has shown in this one that he is ready for the challenge to be relied upon and given more opportunities, as well as providing some welcome relief that more depth and competition in the striker position is on this roster than many onlookers from around the league may have realised.

With LAFC up next in CONCACAF Champions League, going up against Georgio Chiellini, Becher’s movement could be a big asset as the reigning MLS Cup Champions are strong in the air, though not the most dynamic. It will be interesting to see how Sartini sets his side up with the first leg at home in BC Place tomorrow.

(Image Credit: Vancouver Whitecaps FC)