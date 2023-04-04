The Third Sub Episode 161: Whitecaps find goals vs CF Montréal, just in time for crucial LAFC CCL clash

In Episode 161 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy weekend of MLS action.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a big weekend for the team.

To begin, they start with the biggest highlight from the weekend – a 5-0 win over rivals CF Montréal, one where they were able to take advantage of an early Montréal red card to put up their first win of the season.

Led by a pair of former WFC II standouts, Simon Becher and Ali Ahmed, it was a much-needed confidence booster for Vancouver, who had been playing well in MLS play, but just didn’t have the results to show for it.

After, they look at what’s next for the ‘Caps, as they get set to host LAFC in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals. A familiar foe, they look at what to expect from this LA side, who are arguably the favourites among the last eight in this competition, and for good reason.

At the same time, they’re not invincible, so Alex and Sam look at how Vancouver could beat them, and what they’ll need to do in order to make that happen.

Lastly, they finish off with a bit of CPL news, as they react to the signing of Kekuta Manneh by Pacific FC, a move that certainly caught many Canadian soccer fans by surprise when it dropped on Monday morning.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts