Coffee with the Caps, Friday January 19

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all had a wonderful week and that the weekend brings some rest and relaxation.

It is certainly not as warm where I live as Marbella, Spain, meaning I’ve been looking longingly at all the social media content coming out of Caps’ training camp. The setting is about as good as it gets when it comes to football pitches — beats my view at work these days.

The gang has a new addition and it is another trialist. This time, the Caps are bringing in MLS goalkeeping veteran Joe Bendik to join the preseason.

Bendik played eight matches last year, spelling Andre Blake in Philadelphia — the role he has played for the last three seasons. Before that he was a starter in both Orlando and Toronto, while also serving as a deputy in Columbus and Portland. This guy isn’t Kei Kamara, but he’s been around.

Unfortunately, the 35-year-old was at the bottom of goalkeepers in the league last year. Even when accounting for the small sample size, it is pretty striking — Football Reference literally puts him in the first percentile when it comes to save percentage. His American Soccer Analysis page isn’t much better.

It is clear that Bendik isn’t coming in to supplant Yohei Takaoka, but rather to serve as a backup for a guy who played a lot of minutes last year. Thomas Hasal didn’t work out and the Caps are in need of a backup, unless they want to have Max Anchor or Isaac Boehmer sitting on a bench, rather than getting minutes elsewhere.

I’m sure Bendik is a perfectly nice guy but this seems like a signing to steer clear of. I get that you don’t necessarily want a backup to be a young player with no experience (Thomas Hasal’s MLS Is Back tournament notwithstanding) but Bendik doesn’t seem to have it anymore, even as a backup.

There are surely better options available on the free agent market (the Caps passed on James Pantemis, for instance) or from a Canadian Premier League club. Bendik will surely be dirt cheap but one Takaoka injury could mean the Caps are relying on a keeper who has looked subpar as of late.

This is obviously still a trial arrangement and nobody has committed to anything yet. And, frankly, the Caps could get by against Tigres with one of the kids as a backup if they wanted to keep shopping. But I would bet Bendik will be the guy and, while I have a checkered past of evaluating Caps’ goalkeepers (I thought Zac MacMath would beat out Maxime Crepeau), I don’t feel great about it.

