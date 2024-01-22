Coffee with the Caps, Monday January 22

Good Monday morning Caps fans — hope you all had a cozy weekend and are mentally prepared for the week ahead.

After weeks of waiting, we finally have some actual game action to break down. Yeah, it’s about 4 minutes of highlights, often at difficult angles, but still — its something.

The Caps beat Hungarian side Diósgyőri VTK 1-0 on Saturday, providing us sickos the first chance to assess the latest Vanno Sartini tactical tinkering, with the caveat that Brian White and Pedro Vite are out representing their national teams.

Meanwhile, Ali Ahmed appears to have sustained a hernia injury that will keep him out for a few weeks and seemingly jeopardize us participation in the Tigres tie. That’s a big blow for the Caps, with Ahmed excelling in his performances against the big Liga MX sides in Leagues Cup (and beyond) and he has been widely pegged for another big step up. It’s tough to see that delayed by injury but we wish him a speedy recovery.

The lineup, therefore, will likely look different when it gets rolled out in Champions Cup. But the 4-3-1-2 diamond is a new look for Vanni, with new signing Damir Kreilach in the advanced midfielder role and Ryan Gauld and Levonte Johnson at forward.

The two big questions come down to who will be where in a first chouce XI. One imagines Johnson’s role will be occupied Brian White but possibly not — another striker addition could shift Gauld into a more traditional number 10 role. Or they could change formations to get all three of Gauld/White/Kreilach on the field, maybe a more conventional 4-3-3.

The midfield also would likely be overhauled with the addition of Ahmed and Vite, though both Seb Berhalter and Alessandro Schopf seem like good fits for a midfield three. Andres Cubas started Saturday and would likely be the only holdover if everyone were available.

But none of these guys scored. Indeed, the lone goal was nabbed off a favorable rebound by SuperDraft pick Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau. Paul Harvey of American Soccer Analysis did a great deep dive on this year’s draftees and had some very complimentary things to say about NFC, who has some Simon Becher-esque qualities about him that I think could see him getting some first team minutes. A start in MLS NEXT Pro seems all but guaranteed but it will be interesting to track his development at a time when Fafa Picault is really the only out and out striker backing up Brian White.

The Caps have another friendly Monday morning and, in case things haven’t been wonky enough, a new twist, with seemingly three centerbacks in the back (or at least some flexibility to move in and out of a three CB posture) with Javain Brown, Ranko Veselinovic and Luis Martins all on the field. An interesting move as well.

Are there any other relevant details I missed from the friendly? Any lineup musings you all have? Chime in below in the comments.

The one amusing thing about Messi giving MLS national and international attention is how many people now feel compelled to drop hot takes on the state of the league

After briefly giving Minnesota United fans flashbacks to last year, Emmanuel Reynoso has joined the team for preseason

Mauro Biello will be on the Canadian Men’s National Team sidelines at least through Copa America, the federation announced. Thoughts?

The Canadian Women’s National Team, meanwhile, will participate in the April iteration of the SheBelieves Cup alongside the U.S., Brazil and Japan.

The city of Langford has dismissed any possibility of Pacific FC moving out of Starlight Stadium