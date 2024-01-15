The Third Sub Episode 189: Whitecaps kick-off preseason in Marbella

In Episode 189 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the latest news surrounding the Vancouver Whitecaps, as they continue their preseason in Marbella, Spain.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps.

To begin, they look at the biggest news out of Whitecaps-land, and that’s the signing of veteran MLS forward Fafà Picault, who was inked as a free agent last week.

They take a look at what Picault could bring to the table, before looking at what his signing means for the team’s roster build, as they continue to load up on veterans ahead of the 2024 season.

Afterwards, they look at the latest surrounding Richie Laryea, who remains in limbo thanks to a strange MLS rule, one that puts a return to the Whitecaps in doubt.

Continuing on, they take a look at some interesting chatter surrounding Ryan Raposo, who has attracted some interest from abroad, which could force the Whitecaps to make a tough decision about his future.

Lastly, they dive into some of the interesting names on the Whitecaps training camp roster, including some new faces and some exciting youngsters, seeing what to expect from them over the next few weeks.

