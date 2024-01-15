Coffee with the Caps, Monday January 14

Good Monday morning Caps fans, hope you all had a good week and are ready for some warmer weather in the week to come.

It isn’t as warm, however, as Marbella, Spain, where the pre-season is off and running. The club confirmed the official roster as they prep for the year and it doesn’t have many surprises in there. All of the usual first team suspects you would expect are included, minus Brian White and Pedro Vite, who are away on international duty.

Meanwhile, basically every Whitecaps 2 player of note is included, giving the coaching staff a chance to see who might be able to contribute in cup competitions or become the next Simon Becher and answer the phone call for a stint in first team in MLS play.

The lone surprise was the inclusion of 24-year-old centerback Belal Halbouni as a trialist. Halbouni is not unfamiliar to the Caps brass, with the club weighing a loan move for him a couple of years ago.

Now, the Canadian-born Syrian national has been struggling for game time with 2. Bundesliga side FC Magdeburg and is getting a look as the Caps search for centerback depth.

Halbouni has not been getting a ton of looks recently, playing primarily for Magdeburg’s reserve side. He tore his ACL in 2022 (about the time the Caps were reportedly kicking the tires on a loan) on national team duty and has fallen from a fringe national team prospect to someone who is looking for greener pastures.

This has been a favorite type of player for the Caps over the years. Think back to Derek Cornelius, who was struggling in Europe and did well enough in Vancouver to get a return ticket to the continent, where he has continued to do pretty well. Doneil Henry also fits this category and while Karifa Yao was not a European reclamation project, he also was a low-risk depth pickup (that admittedly didn’t really work out).

I think everyone probably agrees that a more substantive centerback pickup would be needed but I’m fine with a roll of the dice on Halbouni in the same vein as Yao played last year, where he got a look during cup matches and then earned playing time (or not, as the case may be) based off those cameos. It won’t change the course of the Caps’ season but their past track record on these kind of trialists are generally pretty good.

