The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed MLS veteran Fafa Picault. I have to say, I don’t really see the logic of this move.

Between 2017 and 2021 Picault was an effective forward with a tremendous work rate who scored at an average to above average rate. Honestly, if we could go back in time and bring that version of Picault into the present day, he would be a pretty good fit for the current Whitecaps. But it’s 2024. Now Picault is almost 33, he’s slower, he scores at a replacement to slightly above replacement level, and he still has a tremendous work rate.

It’s pretty obvious that Picault is coming in as a replacement for the soon-to-depart Simon Becher. I’ve seen some confusion about where Picault will fit into the team but he has over 60 career appearances as a striker so that’s where I expect him to fit under a manager who’s on the record as hating wingers.

But Picault would not have been my first choice as a Becher replacement. It is true, that the Whitecaps are in win-now mode and in the era of five subs older attackers can be more viable as impact subs. But the Whitecaps have already signed Damir Kreilach to fill this niche, although he is a very different style of player. I think it’s possible to make a case for one or the other but *both* seem excessive.

Worse still, I don’t think there’s the same potential for resurgence with Picault. Like Kreilach, he played for a team that was much weaker offensively than Vancouver. However, Nashville’s problem has always been that Hany Mukthar is amazing but none of their other guys can score. Well, Picault was one of those other guys. He ranked very highly on things like touches and passes received and he wasn’t able to turn that into chances consistently. So, if you wanted a guy who was going to run around a lot and score a little bit but not that much why not just play Levonte Johnson more? Or sign Antoine Coupland to a first-team deal? Or snag any number of USL or CPL players who could play that role but might have a bit more upside?

My choice for a Becher replacement would have been Minnesota’s Tani Oluwaseyi. He’s young, he’s Canadian, and he had more than 1 goal contribution per 90 minutes on loan in USL last season. Plus his statistical profile looks at least somewhat similar to Picault’s. Historically speaking the price for this sort of player is between 200k and 300k in GAM, less than the amount they will reportedly get for Becher. So it seems like Oluwaseyi would have been a plausible target.

In conclusion, I am not a fan of this move. Obviously, Picault is not without his positive traits. His defensive contributions are still really good and he does still have enough wile to do some damage from time to time. He’s not a terrible option as a closer for games. But I don’t think those positive traits outweigh the fact that his offensive production is in steady decline and is likely to decline further in the coming years. I think there were equivalent or better options internally and externally. I don’t think this dooms Vancouver for next season or anything. It seems he’s on a team-friendly deal as no TAM was used (we won’t know the exact number until later). But I don’t really see how this helps them take the next step either.