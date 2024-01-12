Coffee with the Caps, Friday January 12

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all are having a lovely week. Things are pretty winter-y at the moment here — hoping you all are staying safe and warm these days.

The Whitecaps have touched down in Spain for their pre-season and we now have the name of another attacking player who will be joining them for the occasion: winger Fafa Picault, who was out of contract after playing for Nashville SC this past season.

The 32-year-old Haitian is well traveled and has a reputation has a hard-worker and a fan favorite. And looking at his Football Reference shows a guy who is quite good at progressing the ball, taking defenders on and tracking back and putting in a shift defensively. His five goals last year comes out to about .28 goals per 90 minutes, which is around his career average but marks a notable decline from where he was a couple of seasons ago.

I’m not a huge fan of this move but I can see why it happened, as it checks two boxes. One, it gives Vanni Sartini a guy whose profile meshes will with what Vanni looks for in an attacker. Two, it basically is a replacement for the role Junior Hoilett was expected to play down the stretch — a depth piece with experience who can put in a shift off the bench and maybe start once the fixtures start piling up. Because it seems unlikely that Junior will be back, voila.

Picault is fine depth but that’s about it. He takes up an international spot and also comes on the heels of the Caps’ signing of another aging forward. And, the thing that I find the most baffling, after a half-season where Hoilett seemed to be a weird fit tactically, the Caps are now bringing in a guy who also typically plays on the wing (I know he can play at striker but I don’t get the sense that’s where he would be used here).

Now, Vanni is making noise about another change in formation and it seems Fafa fits that a bit better. And there is certainly something to be said for adding guys with MLS experience. I just would rather see those types of pieces added where the Caps need depth: centerback. Still, it seems as if Vancouver isn’t done in the transfer market so hopefully we’ll have some more exciting moves to chew over soon.

