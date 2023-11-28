Guess the Starting XI – Year End Awards

Welcome back, everyone.

After a long season that started all the way back in February, the Vancouver Whitecaps have officially hit their off-season. While the players and coaches have been taking some time away from the pitch to rest and recuperate, we have been doing the same, charging the batteries for 2024.

Before looking ahead to next season though, we have some final business to attend to with Guess the Starting XI.

First, a want to say a big thank you to everyone who participated in 2023, whether it was for a single week or all season long, we really appreciate your passion and support for the Whitecaps as well as our website – we hope you’ll be back in 2024.

Alright, now we can dive into the final results. I’ll remind everyone that as part of compiling the final results, I have also deducted the lowest two scores, or non-entries, from everyone’s second half of the season predictions.

It was a tight race right down to the very end of the regular season, but a strong final two weeks from AmandaC propelled her to victory over Isabelt by a margin of 4 points. rvb97 was best of the rest in 3rd place, 16 points away from a winning score. Congrats to our podium finishers and to our champion AmandaC!

You can see the full second half results here:

As with last season, I will endeavour to work on a prize worthy of the regular season title, so I’ll be in touch with more details on that in the coming days.

The second matter of business is the playoff standings. These results were limited both due to the Whitecaps’ failure to win a match, as well as my issues posting the first match thread (again, my apologies for that). Nonetheless, I don’t think anyone was going to touch Isabelt in this department, as shrewd predictions led to a 35 point haul over the course of two matches. Well done! The full playoff standings are below:

As always, if you have any questions, or notice any irregularities in the standings, be sure to let me know. Again, I want to thank everyone for participating in the contest this season and being involved on The Third Sub, it’s been a lot of fun! See you all again for Guess the Starting XI in 2024.