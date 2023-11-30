The Third Sub Episode 187: Vanni Sartini suspended for 6 games, and Third Sub year-end awards

In Episode 187 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan chat about the latest news surrounding the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps.

To begin, they chat about the big news out of Whitecaps land at the moment, which is that first-team head coach Vanni Sartini will be suspended for the first six games of the 2024 MLS season, following Sartini’s actions and comments addressed towards referee Tim Ford in game #2 of the Whitecaps first round MLS Cup playoff matchup with LAFC.

First, they look at what that suspension means for the Whitecaps, before diving into what this suspension and that of FC Cincinnati’s Matt Miazga for a similar offence involving an official, and what that could mean for the future of refereeing in MLS.

After that, they take a trip down memory lane, diving into their 2023 preseason predictions, and seeing what they got right and wrong, reflecting on how the team performed relative to their earlier expectations.

Then, after that, they take a look at some year-end awards, as they conduct the fourth-annual Third Sub awards, giving out the usual hardware like MVP, unsung hero, Third Sub of the year and more to players on the team.

Lastly, they finish off the episode with some bold predictions, as they take a stab at some wacky things that could potentially happen in Whitecaps land over the next 12 months.

