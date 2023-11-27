Coffee with the Caps, Monday November 27

Good Monday morning Caps fans — hope your weekend was lovely, the start of your holiday season merry and that the return to work hasn’t been too painful.

It was a whirlwind weekend in MLS that will, once again, be dominated by talk of officiating rather than the action on the pitch.

FC Cincinnati went through to the conference finals on a stoppage time winner from Yerson Mosquera. It was a thrilling moment, setting up a conference final derby — except every indication is that it shouldn’t have counted, with Ian Murphy seemingly in an offsides position before pinging in the assist.

The margin was admittedly tight and the angles that are floating around do require some examination but do also seem to clearly show Murphy offsides. VAR opted not to intervene, the goal stood and, well, here we are.

The issue here seems to lie in the fact that MLS (and, frankly, EPL) don’t use the automated offsides technology that was employed in the World Cup and numerous other major leagues around the world. In a Serie A match this weekend, the service detected an offsides of mere millimeters. You can take issue with the rule

There are concerns about cost but come on, we all know how much money MLS is making these days. Much ink has been spilled about how crucial of a juncture this is for the league. If the focus can remain as much as possible on the players and not on the officials (I know, I know) that would benefit everyone. And at least saving debates for more subjective calls (the handball in the Houston/SKC match, for instance) would save us all some headaches.

Shameless Self Promotion

Should Vancouver move on from Yohei Takaoka? Its a question many of us have wrestled with and Caleb weighs in on what route the Caps might want to take.

Best of the Rest

It will be LAFC versus Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference final, after Denis Bouanga took down another opponent nearly singlehandedly

Does Seattle’s defeat on Sunday night mark the end of an era in Cascadia?

LAFC’s victory, meanwhile, was the culmination of a redemption arc for a former Whitecaps player

At a crucial juncture for the Canadian Men’s National Team, what should the plan be?