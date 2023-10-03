The Third Sub Episode 181: Fatigue catches up to Whitecaps in BC Place return

In Episode 181, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy weekend of action for the Vancouver Whitecaps and the BC-based Canadian Premier League teams.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and the Canadian Premier League after another busy weekend on both fronts.

To begin, they take a look at the Whitecaps, who welcomed Carl Robinson, Cristian Dájome, Erik Hurtado and Wayne Rooney’s DC United to BC Place, in Vancouver’s first home game in a long time after their 7-game road trip.

And after going winless in their last three games to close out their road trip, Vancouver’s woes continued in this game, as they drew 2-2 despite leading twice. Because of that, Alex and Sam dive into what went wrong for Vancouver, who made some more sloppy defensive mistakes on the day.

After that, they close out their Whitecaps chatter by previewing Vancouver’s next game, a midweek home clash against Western Conference winners, St. Louis City, looking at what to expect from MLS’s newest team.

Lastly, they take a look at the latest out of the CPL, where the league’s new playoff format has made for an intriguing end to the season, something Pacific and Vancouver have certainly experienced, even if for different reasons.

As a result, that then leads to a final discussion point – could MLS have something to learn from that, as they too experience what a new playoff format can do for a league – albeit negatively, in their case.

