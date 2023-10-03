Guess the Starting XI – Match 32 vs. St. Louis City

Welcome back, everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are taking things right down to the wire in the Western Conference playoff race, as they’ll face St. Louis City SC at BC Place on Wednesday night.

The visitors have enjoyed a remarkable first season in the league, leading the West with 56 points and a +22 goal differential. That being said, somewhat like Austin last season, they’ve also been incredibly good fortuned, outperforming their xG by a remarkable margin.

The Whitecaps will also be welcoming back defender Jake Nerwinski to BC Place for the first time as a visitor. With St. Louis having already wrapped up a playoff spot, it would not be shocking if they rested some of their better players to avoid the turf in Vancouver, so that could provide the home team with a slight edge.

In terms of Vancouver, despite labouring a week ago, Ryan Gauld appears determined to play as many minutes as possible to close out the season. Otherwise, pretty much everyone is available for selection. The one place where I might expect changes from DC United is at wingback, where both Ryan Raposo and Sam Adekugbe will be vying for more minutes.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.