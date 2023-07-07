Coffee with the Caps, Friday July 7

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all are enjoying some summer weather and eagerly awaiting the weekend — I know I am.

It was a fairly quiet week in Caps world, though with the opening of the transfer window again we will now be treated to rumors upon rumors upon rumors (though at least consider yourself that you aren’t an Inter Miami fan having to read about being linked to every aging player in Europe).

In order to bring in Messi and friends, Rodolfo Pizzaro is likely to be sacrificed to create a Designated Player spot and, well, he isn’t happy about it.

“I have a contract — I didn’t know I could be traded anyways,” Pizzaro said. “It’s a bit strange … I think it’s the only league in the world that does this.”

Pizzaro isn’t the only one to complain about trades being a thing in MLS (a wrinkle of American sports that haven’t been exported). And there are certainly downsides to the model, weakening the player’s leverage with his club.

The first thing I thought of when I heard Pizzaro’s comments were of Julian Gressel being dealt to the Caps, only finding out about the deal when it was announced publicly, despite being traded as far from Washington D.C. as can be. I don’t think anyone lacks sympathy for a player in a situation like that.

But MLS Silly Season is a pretty established fact at this point and any player who doesn’t do a cursory Google search (or, you know, pay an agent to know basic facts like that) about the intricacies of a league they are joining kind of walks into something like this.

Seemingly the Caps won’t be wading into the trade market for Pizzaro or anyone else, though they’ve made some shrewd mid-season deals in recent years. This does raise the question, however, of who you would hit the trade market for to help boost the Caps ranks with someone from within MLS (someone reasonably attainable; we can’t be dealing for Hany here people).

Mahala Opoku, dealt to CF Montreal for 1.7 million in GAM earlier this week would have been a great shout if Sergio Cordova didn’t exist. And the domestic market for centerbacks is a bit weak, even as the Caps’ hopes for Scott Kennedy seem to be fading fast.

In any event folks, buckle up. You’ll probably see a few more news stories of the “Eden Hazard to Vancouver” ilk before this is all set and done.

