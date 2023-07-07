Guess the Starting XI – Match 20 vs. Seattle

Welcome back, everyone.

After a disappointing defeat last weekend on the road last weekend in KC, the Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off three straight home matchups with a Saturday night fixture against the Seattle Sounders this weekend. For everything you need to know about the matchup, check out or preview. In terms of injuries and absences, Vancouver is still without Ali Ahmed, Julian Gressel, and Javain Brown. Brian White, Tristan Blackmon, and Russell Teibert are all available again, although Andres Cubas has been ruled out.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings