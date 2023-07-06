The Third Sub Episode 171: A return to old habits for the Whitecaps

In Episode 171, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan recap a tough 3-0 loss for the Vancouver Whitecaps to Sporting KC, before previewing their upcoming clash against the Seattle Sounders.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps.

To begin, they look at the latest Whitecaps game, a 3-0 loss away to Sporting Kansas City, as the Whitecaps failed to build off a big road win over LAFC the weekend prior.

They look at what went wrong for Vancouver, who reverted to some old, dangerous habits in the process, continuing their road struggles.

After that, they look at how the ‘Caps should approach road games, and if they got the tactical set-up wrong against SKC.

Continuing on, they then get into a discussion about MLS and its decision to play through international breaks, which then splits into a conversation about Apple TV and start times, to much frustration from Alex and Sam.

Lastly, they return to the Whitecaps to preview their next game, a Cascadia derby game at home against the Seattle Sounders, in a rematch of a game that the Whitecaps won 2-0 less than two months ago, something they’ll look to replicate once again.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @the3rdsub_.

(Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps)

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts