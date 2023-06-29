Third Sub Episode 170: Vancouver Whitecaps finally win an MLS road game, and Vancouver FC makes some moves

In Episode 170 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week for the Vancouver Whitecaps and the BC teams in the CPL.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and CPL after a busy week of action.

To begin, they dive into the Whitecaps, who for the first time in over a calendar year, have won a road game in MLS!

They look at how that happened, as they beat the defending MLS Cup and Supporters Shield winners, LAFC, in LA for the first time ever.

From some tweaks in midfield, to a new position for Ryan Gauld, and a bright game from Sergio Córdova, they look at what stood out from that one.

Then, they take a look at how some key ‘Caps are faring on international duty, as Ali Ahmed shone in his Canada debut, Julian Gressel continues to get minutes for the US, while Javain Brown chases a great chance to win a trophy with Jamaica.

After that, they take a look at the next ‘Caps game, a road clash with Sporting KC, diving into what to expect from that one, as well as some lineup predictions.

Lastly, they take a look at the BC CPL teams, as Vancouver recently won their first-ever home game, and made some big moves in the transfer market, while Pacific continues to coast along as the top team in the league thanks to a four-game winning streak.

