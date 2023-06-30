Guess the Starting XI – Match 19 at Sporting KC

Welcome back, everyone.

After a massive away win down in California, the Vancouver Whitecaps are headed to another hostile environment, this time sandwiched between the Missouri and Kansas rivers at Children’s Mercy Park, as they take on Sporting KC on Saturday night.

For KC, the season started in the worst way possible, as Peter Vermes’ side was winless through their first ten matches in MLS play. That being said, Sporting has picked up 5 wins since then and found some form thanks to the return of Alan Pulido. For the most part, SKC has been a team this season that has out-scored their problems when they’ve had success. They’ve recorded just 4 clean sheets, and 3 of their 5 wins come when they’ve scored 3 or more goals. On the opposite side of the coin, this SKC team has been blanked 9 times, although most of those came early on, when Sporting was quite toothless without their key frontman.

In terms of Vancouver, they will remain without Javain Brown, Ali Ahmed and Julian Gressel, who will all still be away at the Gold Cup. Russell Teibert and Tristan Blackmon did not train fully this week either, so I don’t imagine they’ll be available.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings