Guess the Starting XI – Match 17 vs. Cincinnati

Welcome back, everyone.

After lifting a trophy midweek in the Canadian Championship, the Vancouver Whitecaps are back in MLS action this weekend as they host FC Cincinnati.

Following such an emotional high, it might be challenging to re-group both mentally and physically for a league match this weekend. This is especially pertinent against a team going as well as Cincinnati at the moment. The visitors are clean atop the East right now, with only one loss and 39 points to their name, 8 clear of the next best.

In terms of Vancouver’s lineup, you have to imagine some of the heavy usage players from the final will have earned some rest, but we will see.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

As a reminder, I will deduct the two lowest scores from your entries next week, as it will mark the halfway point of the MLS season.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings