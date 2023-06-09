The Third Sub Episode 168: Vancouver Whitecaps win a 2nd straight Canadian Championship

In episode 168 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a big week for the club.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps (and a bit of CPL), after the Whitecaps won the Canadian Championship for a second straight year and third time total this past week.

With that in mind, they began this show by diving right into that game, and what stood out from a Whitecaps perspective.

To begin, they look at some of the individual performances, as everyone shone, from the main pieces such as Ryan Gauld, Julian Gressel and Yohei Takaoka, to the likes of Javain Brown and Ranko Veselinovic, and the always underrated Andrés Cubas, all playing big roles in the Whitecaps victory.

Then, they take a look at how Vanni Sartini coached in this game, as he further cemented himself in Whitecaps lore with not only his decisions on the touchline, but those off it, such as his quotes and celebrations.

After, they take a look at some roster decisions this tournament could lead to, such as the signing of Whitecaps 2 forward Levonte Johnson to a permanent MLS first-team deal following a strong performance in the final, among others.

Continuing that theme, they then speculate on what the Whitecaps also qualifying for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup (former league) could mean for the rest of the season, and more specifically the Leagues Cup that is coming up this summer.

Lastly, they then take a look at some CPL action, as they revisit the dramatic all-BC CPL derby between Vancouver FC and Pacific FC that finished 6-3 for the Tridents last week, in a game to remember for many reasons.

