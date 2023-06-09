Coffee with the Caps, Friday June 9

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope your weekend is set to be a championship winning, Andiamo worthy affair.

In what was absolutely, positively the biggest MLS news in North America on Wednesday, the Caps are, of course, Canadian Championship winners, hoisting the Voyageurs Cup for the second time in as many seasons and making Vanni Sartini the second manager in the Caps’ MLS lifespan to win multiple trophies (if you include Cascadia Cups; if not, he has Carl Robinson beat and stands alone).

The 2-1 victory over CF Montreal feels sweeter than last year’s triumph for a couple reasons. For one, the Caps were decidedly not even the best Canadian team last year, meaning some people felt they got a bit lucky. This year, the cup win seems to confirm them as far and away the best of three sides north of the border.

Moreover, the cup feels less like an endgame and more of a waypoint, hopefully, on the road to a substantive playoff run. It is not at all a given that the Caps make the playoffs but you have to agree with Vanni Sartini in his post-match interview (before peeling off his shirt I believe) when he said this is a team that, if it lives up to its potential, is a top four team in the western conference.

You also have to give Vanni and the coaching staff credit for making sure the players had absolute focus and intensity from the opening whistle. There were some rocky moments late but the first half set a blistering pace. Obviously the players deserve the ultimate praise but part of this comes from the coaching staff setting the right tone in training and ensuring that no one takes the cup final for granted.

I tend to agree with my colleague, Caleb Wilkins, who took to Twitter to wonder aloud if Vanni Sartini is the club’s best ever manager (of the MLS era). And before we go any further, yes, I think everyone acknowledges this is a painfully low bar.

But it is a bar that Sartini seemingly clears. Multiple trophies isn’t easy, even in the relatively accessible Canadian Championship. And while Vanni has certainly had some clunkers in terms of tactics, lineup decisions and game management, I believe he has shown growth this season, helped by a demonstrably better squad.

And the fact of the matter is this is a Caps team playing free flowing, attractive football, something that already puts him beyond Carl Robinson. This style of play has given the 2023 Caps a ceiling that perhaps no previous team could match. This isn’t to say that they will reach that ceiling but it feels like this team, firing on all cylinders, certainly can.

Quite simply, Vanni (even when he inevitably gets canned and I wipe this entire blog post from the internet) has the 15 of us who remain deeply, disturbingly, invested in Whitecaps football believing and vibing with this team. He is on the shortlist for most likeable MLS manager (I mean who else volunteers to take the stage at a Nickelback concert) and his players clearly respond to this. He also has been increasingly liable to give young players opportunities, like Levonte Johnson in the final and, increasingly, they are taking it (as Johnson did, like Ali Ahmed and Simon Becher before him).

Maybe there is a limit on how far Andiamo and t-shirts and good vibes can go. This is, after all, not an episode of Ted Lasso. But they have made the Caps champions of Canada once again. And that, friends, is reason to celebrate.

If you missed (or want to relive) any of the action from Wednesday, our match recap and report card grades have you covered.

