The Third Sub Episode 167: Whitecaps advance to Canadian Championship final, survive chaos of MLS schedule

In Episode 167 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things soccer in BC after a busy few weeks of action in the province.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, Canadian Premier League and League 1 BC.

To begin, they start with the Whitecaps, where they look back on a busy stretch of games, in which the ‘Caps played four times in two weeks across league and cup play.

From the good, such as their qualification to the Canadian Championship final and an outburst of goals, to the bad, such as their continued struggles on the road in MLS play, they look at what stood out from the past few weeks.

Then, they assess the play of those across the roster, both the good and the bad, seeing who has stepped up as of late for the team.

From there, they cap off the Whitecaps chatter with a look ahead to their next couple of matches, including a home date with Sporting KC and the CanChamp final against CF Montréal.

After, they shift their attention to the CPL, where they look at where each team is at through the one-quarter mark of the 2023 campaign, with a focus on Pacific FC and Vancouver FC (who on the day of recording, were getting set for a derby).

Lastly, they update the League 1 BC standings, where parity reigns on the men’s side, while the women’s side has seen some usual suspects and new faces climb up the table, marking a fun start to the season so far.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

(Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps)

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts