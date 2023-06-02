Guess the Starting XI – Match 16 vs. SKC

Welcome back, everyone.

After a scoring bonanza against Houston, Vancouver is back in action this weekend at home against Sporting KC. After a terrible start to the season, the visitors have found some form, as well as their goal scoring touch, as of late. For the Whitecaps, eyes will certainly be looking ahead a little bit to their title defense on Wednesday, so the approach to this match will be interesting.

Oh, we also had one anonymous prediction last week, so please let me know if that was you!

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings