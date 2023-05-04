The Third Sub Episode 165: Whitecaps scoring woes continue, Vancouver FC gets set for home opener, and League 1 BC is back

In Episode 165 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things soccer in British Columbia.

To begin, they dive into the latest Vancouver Whitecaps performance, as the ‘Caps hosted the Colorado Rapids at BC Place in MLS play this past weekend.

There, a mixed run of form continued for the ‘Caps, as while they kept their 4th straight clean sheet in MLS play, they were shut out for a second straight game, as the match eventually finished 0-0.

They look at what the ‘Caps need to fix up front, as they continue to drop valuable points due to their offensive struggles, which could come back to haunt them later on.

Then, they look at week 3 of CPL action, seeing what stood out from a BC perspective, as Vancouver FC drew the Halifax Wanderers away, while Pacific lost to Forge FC at home. From a dream start for Vancouver, who is set for their first-ever home match this weekend, to more scoring woes at Pacific, they look at what to make of each team’s start to the season.

Afterwards, they take a look back at a busy first weekend of League 1 BC action, as that league kicked off its second season with a bang. From business as usual on the women’s side, to some fun results on the men’s side, they look at what they took away from that one.

Lastly, they look ahead to what’s next for the ‘Caps, as well as in the CPL, League 1 BC and the Canadian Championship, as a busy month of May really gets going for soccer across BC and all of Canada.

