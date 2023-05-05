Guess the Starting XI – Match 10 vs. Minnesota United

Welcome back, everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps continue their two-match homestand this Saturday night at BC Place, kicking off against Minnesota United. The Whitecaps and Loons faced each other earlier this season in Minnesota and played out a 1-1 draw. Vancouver was the better team in that match, although United was without seven or eight of their regular starters for international duty, so we should take that result with a grain of salt. Since then, Minnesota has been on a poor run of form. They have secured just one point in their last four matches, which was last weekend against FC Dallas, where like the Whitecaps, they played out a 0-0 draw. Overall, Minnesota has the odd privilege of having three wins on the road this season but none at home, so they do seem to be finding some results on their travels.

In terms of lineup, Vanni Sartini indicated that Sergio Cordova is available for selection this weekend although unlikely to be ready for a full 90 minutes. Alessandro Schopf, who’s also been back at training this week, should be on a similar plan.

Ok, on to rules and standings: