The Third Sub Episode 164: Dájome gets traded, Vancouver FC nabs a 1st win, and League 1 BC gets set to return

In Episode 164 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things soccer in BC after a busy weekend of storylines and games for teams based in the province.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things soccer in BC.

To begin, they start with the Whitecaps, who despite not playing a game this past weekend, still made news as they traded winger Cristian Dájome to DC United for some GAM ahead of the closing of MLS’s primary transfer window.

They start by breaking down what this move means for Dájome, for the ‘Caps and for DC, before looking at what this could mean for future transactions for the team based on the precedent it sets.

After, they look ahead to the next ‘Caps game, a home clash with the Colorado Rapids, where Vancouver will be looking to stay hot in MLS play with another victory. It won’t be easy, as Colorado are always tough to break down, but as the numbers show, they do have some weaknesses that can be exploited.

Then, they shift their attention to the MLS Next Pro level, as VWFC II is continuing to shine at that level, and they look at how they’ve been able to do that. With a couple of potential contributors who could step up to play in MLS, it’s a good time to follow the team, and they explain why.

Continuing on, they then chat some Canadian Premier League, as the CPL was back for its second matchday this past weekend.

There, it was a huge weekend for a BC-based team, as new kids on the block Vancouver FC picked up their first-ever club goal and victory in a 2-1 win over York United. Along with some other crucial storylines, including some unfortunate news out of York, they look at what else stood out from the CPL over the past week.

Lastly, they shift their attention to League 1 BC, which finally returns this weekend. After a successful opening season, the league is eager to hit the ground running in year two, so they take a look at who and what to watch out for as that kicks off on April 29th.

