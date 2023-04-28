Guess the Starting XI – Match 9 vs. Colorado

Welcome back, everyone.

After a nice break from Vancouver Whitecaps festivities, the team will resume MLS play this weekend by hosting the Colorado Rapids at BC Place Saturday night.

The Rapids are off to a very mixed start to 2023 with just 1 win to their credit so far on the season from 9 matches. That being said, they have managed to grind out some hard-earned points with 5 draws already. The underlying numbers suggest that either the Rapids have been very unlucky so far this season, or their finishing has been awful (it’s probably both). While the Rapids have scored just 6 goals, they’ve put up 13.5 xG, so they’ve converted on less than 50% of what’s expected of them thus far this season.

What does this mean for the Whitecaps? Well, on one hand it’s a good opportunity to jump on a struggling team. Equally though, the Rapids have actually been better on the road than they have at home this season, so who knows. In terms of lineup for Vancouver, it sounds like Alessandro Schopf is back to full training, while Sergio Cordova is on the mend but still about a week away from being ready for full first team action.

Ok, on to rules and standings:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings