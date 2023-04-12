The Third Sub Episode 162: Whitecaps CCL hopes dashed by LAFC, focus turns to MLS

In Episode 162 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan catch up on a busy week of games for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy week for the club.

To begin, they dive into the main games that the team has played over the last eight days, that being the Concacaf Champions League, where they took on LAFC across a two-legged series in the quarter-finals.

And there, things didn’t go great for the Whitecaps, as they first fell 3-0 at home in the first leg, before losing by the exact same scoreline in leg 2 in LA, leaving them to bow out by a score of 6-0 on aggregate.

From a timid first-leg approach to some let-offs from some otherwise consistent players, they look at how the ‘Caps were beaten as soundly as they did by LAFC, who showed why they’re the tournament favourites heading into the semi-finals.

Then, after that, they look at the ‘Caps most recent MLS game, a 1-0 home win over the Portland Timbers in a Cascadia Cup clash, one where Vancouver once again looked very good, continuing their quiet improvement in league play.

All of a sudden, with some strong underlying numbers, as well as some improved performances from underrated sources, the Whitecaps are clicking in MLS, trending in the right direction right now.

Therefore, with a crucial clash looming this weekend on the road against Austin, they look at what this game represents for the ‘Caps, who have a chance to get closer to a long-stated goal with a victory.

Lastly, they take a look at some other local soccer news, as WFC II continued to shine in MLS Next Pro, and the CPL gets set to return for its fifth season, with a BC Darby headlining the league’s opening weekend.

