Coffee with the Caps, Friday November 24

Good Friday morning Caps fans. Hope you had a good week and, if you are a fan south of the border, you had a good Thanksgiving. If you’re Canadian, enjoy your weekend.

The MLS playoffs are nearly upon us once again. If you don’t have weekend plans, the doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday should make for good viewing.

If you’re more focused on silly season, we’ve seen some rumors that MLS will follow through on what some have long assumed would be the case since Messi joined Inter Miami and brought his friends with him: a fourth designated player spot.

For the sake of argument, let’s assume MLS is seriously considering this. It would be a great move for the league to further add elite talent, though it would be nice if the CBA allowed for a more generous salary cap increase to accompany the decision, with an eye towards increasing both the floor and the ceiling for talent.

For the Caps, it would be a boon, doubling their number of available DP spots and leaving a couple U22 slots to play with as well. Richie Laryea’s permanent addition could eat into one of those spots, though I think a lot of fans (myself included) would like to see him stick around on a TAM deal.

But these spots would allow the Caps to beef up at centerback, add that secondary creative player they’ve been missing since Julian Gressel left (maybe his diminished playing time in Columbus will make him see the Pacific Northwest differently?) and maybe even add another forward.

Big spending teams will, of course, be able to get more mileage out of that fourth DP spot. But the Caps seem well positioned to benefit. And, hey, if Messi’s arrival breaks down some of the antiquated roster rules, it’s possible that will be his best and longest lasting impact on MLS.

Best of the Rest

Canada flamed out of CONCACAF Nations League with a loss to Jamaica at home, leaving them with a hill to climb to appear in the Copa America

A look at Patrick Metcalfe’s journey in Norway and how he’s fairing in the country’s top flight

A look at the Messi premium that MLS teams are set to charge next season and a debate over whether it is bad for the game or just capitalism at work

How do MLS playoff teams stay energized, despite an international break?

In a surprise to no one, FC Cincinnati’s Pat Noonan claims MLS Coach of the Year