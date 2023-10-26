The Third Sub Episode 183: Whitecaps get set to kick off playoffs vs LAFC

In Episode 183 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, CPL, CanWNT, Christine Sinclair and more.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, CPL and CanWNT.

To begin, they dive into the latest out of the Whitecaps, who officially closed out their 2023 MLS regular season campaign last week, as they took on LAFC on Decision Day.

And, thanks to that result, a 1-1 draw, they’re now getting set to play that exact same LAFC team in the first round of the playoffs, ironically enough.

Because of that, Alex and Sam use that 1-1 draw as a chance to preview this playoff series, seeing what they learned from that game.

Then, they dive into the playoff series more specifically, looking at some tactics, players and permutations to watch over the next couple of weeks as the ‘Caps take on LAFC.

After, they take a look at the Canadian Premier League playoffs, breaking down Pacific’s elimination from the postseason, before previewing the CPL final, which will be contested between Forge and Cavalry.

Lastly, they take a look at some huge BC soccer news, as CanWNT and Canadian icon, Christine Sinclair, announced she was retiring from international duty, in sad news for soccer fans across the country. The good news, however? That means that she’ll play in BC in December, as Canada Soccer announced that Sinclair will get a farewell tour over the next two months, with games in Montréal and Halifax later this month, and then in Victoria and Vancouver in December, giving fans a chance to see the GOAT one last time in a Canadian shirt.

