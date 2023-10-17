The Third Sub Episode 182: Vancouver Whitecaps book a playoff spot, but how high can they finish?

In Episode 182 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, CPL playoffs and more.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and the Canadian Premier League playoffs, as a busy October rages on.

To begin, they take a look at the latest out of the Whitecaps, who booked their spot in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs at the beginning of October thanks to a dominant win at home over St.Louis City. Not only that, but thanks to their subsequent road draw with the Seattle Sounders combined with some results elsewhere, they’re now guaranteed to finish in the top six, too, avoiding the wild card match, while ensuring that they’ll host at least one playoff game thanks to MLS’s new format.

Plus, they can still finish in the top four with a win in their final game of the season, a ‘Decision Day’ clash at home against LAFC, as well as some help elsewhere.

With that in mind, Alex and Sam take a look at what stood out from those St.Louis and Seattle games, before previewing this LAFC game, one that could prove to be crucial for the ‘Caps for many reasons.

Lastly, they take a look at the start of the CPL playoffs, which have certainly have been enjoyable for Forge and Pacific, with the former advancing to a fifth straight CPL final, while the latter gets set to play Cavalry in a crucial semi-final for both teams after two big 1-0 wins to kick off their postseason journey.

