Guess the Starting XI – Match 29 at Real Salt Lake

Welcome back, everyone.

After a disappointing trip to Houston, the Vancouver Whitecaps will finish off their week with a trip to Sandy, Utah, for an encounter with Real Salt Lake.

As with the Dynamo, RSL is right behind Vancouver in the standings going into the match, so it represents another potential six-point swing between these teams that could be vital come the end of October. Unlike Houston, RSL is not in very good form at the moment. They are coming off of a 3-1 loss to FC Dallas midweek, and they have lost 4 of their last 5 in MLS play.

In terms of Vancouver, Sam Adekugbe should be fresh after not featuring midweek, while Junior Hoilett impressed with 45 minutes off the bench. With Ranko Veselinovic and Alessandro Schopf rested midweek, I would imagine they will both get the call to start against RSL. Andres Cubas did not look great in Houston and came off early, so we will have to see what his fitness level is this weekend, that said, Seb Berhalter is suspended for YC accumulation, so he is not an option.

I’ll be back with updated standings after the weekend.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings