Third Sub Episode 179: Whitecaps continue road trip with mixed results, BC CPL teams learn playoff fate

In Episode 179 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week for the Vancouver Whitecaps and the BC-based CPL teams.

Alex and Sam

To begin, they take a look at the week that was for the Whitecaps, as they started with a key 2-1 road win against Toronto FC, before losing 4-1 to the Houston Dynamo.

They look at what stood out from those games, from some good resilience against Toronto to some intriguing lineup choices against Houston, as well as some concerning defensive trends across both games.

Then, they cap off their Whitecaps chatter by taking a look at their next game, a road clash against Real Salt Lake, as they continue their marathon seven-game road trip with their sixth out of seven games.

Lastly, they finish with some CPL chatter, as they look at how Pacific FC was able to book a playoff spot with a dominant win over York, while Vancouver FC found itself eliminated after a road loss to Cavalry.

