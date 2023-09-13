The Third Sub Episode 178: Sergio Cordóva is out and Junior Hoilett is in as Whitecaps get set for TFC

In Episode 178 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and the Canadian Premier League in a jam-packed show.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and CPL after a busy week on both fronts.

To begin, they dive into the latest out of the Whitecaps, who have had a busy week off the pitch despite being on an international break.

Firstly, there was the big news: they aren’t done wheeling and dealing even if MLS’s secondary transfer window closed in August. As a result, Sergio Cordóva has been sold to Turkey, while CanMNT attacker Junior Hoilett has been brought in as a free agent, in a pair of big moves from the Whitecaps.

Two different moves that help the club both in the present and future, with the latter especially proving to be true in Cordóva’s case, they look at what these moves mean both for now, the rest of the season and the future of Vancouver.

Finally, they take a look at what’s next for those ‘Caps, who get set to travel to Toronto to face Toronto FC this upcoming weekend for a big clash in their ongoing quest to finish top four in MLS’s Western Conference.

From there, they also finish up with some Canadian Premier League chatter, as Vancouver FC kept their playoff hopes alive in dramatic fashion this past weekend, while Pacific faced a small roadblock in their race to the regular season title, marking a busy matchday for both BC-based CPL outfits.

