The Third Sub Episode 176: Gauld shines as Whitecaps claim crucial Cascadia road win

In Episode 176 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan break down a crucial road victory for the Vancouver Whitecaps over the Portland Timbers.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps in an express version of the show.

To begin, they look at the Whitecaps latest game, a Cascadia Cup clash with the Portland Timbers, where they picked up a massive road 3-2 road win.

Led by big two goal and one assist effort from Ryan Gauld, and supported by some key pieces around him, they look at what went right for Vancouver in this one, as they kicked off their seven-game road trip on a high note.

Then, they take a look at what they can also learn from this game, especially defensively, where they continue to struggle on the road. Because of that, Alex and Sam explore some alternate solutions, including a potential personnel tweak that could be worth exploring.

Lastly, they take a look ahead to the Whitecaps next game, a midweek clash away to the Chicago Fire, looking at what to expect from that one.

A middling side, this Fire team will be no pushover, but represents a very winnable challenge for this Vancouver team as they continue to try and push up the table.

