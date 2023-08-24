The Third Sub Episode 175: Whitecaps anticlimactic MLS return, and a Salish Sea Derby to remember

In Episode 175 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy weekend for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Vancouver FC, for different reasons.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and the CPL.

To begin, they take a look at the Whitecaps, who marked their long-awaited return to MLS play with a disappointing and frustrating home loss to the San Jose Earthquakes last weekend.

They look at what went wrong in that one, from some bad luck, injuries and some intriguing personnel decisions, in a game that the Whitecaps will want back given its importance in their race to make the playoffs.

From there, they take a look at some key lineup questions, as Vanni Sartini’s preferred formation and best XI starts to take shape, which could lead to some tough decisions.

Then, they switch gears to preview the ‘Caps next game, an away Cascadia clash against the Portland Timbers, which kicks off their seven-game road trip.

Arguably a must-win game for Vancouver, they take a look at what to expect from this Portland side, one who is fresh off firing head coach Gio Savarese after a tough run of form.

Lastly, they shift their attention to the Canadian Premier League, as it was derby weekend in British Columbia, which finished with Vancouver FC picking up their first-ever win over Pacific FC out in Langley.

