Report Card: Whitecaps’ MLS return doesn’t go as planned

The last match before a long, long road trip for the Caps was not a happy one, with a brief moment of counter attacking efficiency being all San Jose needed to take all three points at BC Place. The first match back from Leagues Cup was a performance where Vancouver will consider themselves wasteful not to get a result — but what does it mean for the player ratings? Read on.

Yohei Takaoka: 5.5

There was not much he could do on the goal and he didn’t have a ton else to do to distinguish himself in this one.

Ryan Raposo: 6

An adequate outing for Raposo, who was pressed into service on both sides at various points of the match. He dealt generally well with the threat of Cristian Espinoza on the left hand side (the goal was the result of a near-total team breakdown) and while he lacked a decisive moment going forward, he was fine.

Tristan Blackmon: 6

I thought both Ranko and Blackmon were both ok, generally, but Blackmon had a couple sloppy clearances and misplayed passes that left him a bit lower on the pecking order for me.

Ranko Veselinovic: 6.5

Ranko was good at snuffing out the few balls San Jose put into the box. He was a bit adrift on the goal but I don’t think you really can blame him for being thrown to the lion’s den 1v1 against Jeremy Ebobisse.

Mathias Laborda: 6.5

He had some trouble coping with the pace and threat of Cade Cowell. He still likes to push forward and while he was caught out on the counterattack goal, Laborda served as a useful release valve to break up San Jose pressure at times.

Richie Laryea: 6.5

Laryea had moments of real spark and, along with Sergio Cordova, created some difficult decisions for the Quakes along the right-hand side. He also looked at times like, well, he was playing his first competitive match with a new team. His pace made a real difference — there was one ball he forced a Quakes player to clear, poorly, which created a real chance — and there is clearly much more to come from Laryea.

Andres Cubas: 6.5

A rare middling couple of errors in the first half from Cubas, who had moments where he got caught too far forward or out-of-position. He was much more buttoned up in the second half, when he was needed to halt some Quakes advances when the Caps had committed players forward.

Pedro Vite: 7

Vite continues to prove his worth, with a couple of gorgeous balls into the box, despite playing from a deeper position. His influence waned as the match went on and he probably shouldn’t retain free kick duty going forward, however.

Alessandro Schopf: 5.5

One area where there is a noticeable drop off from Gauld and Gressel to Schopf is he just isn’t as comfortable playing in tight areas and helping to spring the breaks the Caps like to orchestrate. I thought his ball movement was sound and he had a couple key moments to win back possession, but he lacked the killer ball needed to unlock San Jose and the decision to replace him with Ali Ahmed was a good one.

Brian White: 6

He was asked to drop a bit deeper without Gauld on the pitch but managed to work himself a couple quality looks in the box. He started off brightly, moving the ball around, but I thought he just was not on the same page at times with his teammates in terms of making runs or timing passes.

Sergio Cordova: 7

His distribution was nice and he seems to have a bit more confidence on the ball, taking defenders on and beating them. He also brought a couple promising moves to an end with a quick turnover. He will get some flack for not finishing one of his many chances, but his shortcomings were more to do with Daniel’s stops (and a tight angle the one time he rounded the keeper) than anything else.

Sam Adekugbe: 7

Sam came on and immediately had a key moment winning a second ball to cut out a San Jose break. He looked composed in defense tracking back and offered more of an attacking threat than I expected. He was denied a dream return to BC Place by the upright, when a lovely free kick was inches wide from being the equalizer.

Ryan Gauld: 7



Gauld had an immediate impact upon coming on and showed tenacity in winning possession back and asking real questions of the San Jose defense.

Ali Ahmed: 7



I thought Sartini waited too long to bring on Ahmed, whose quick feet were needed to break down a resolute Quakes side.

J.C. Ngando & Levonte Johnson: N/A

I thought both young players came on and provided a spark, just not for long enough to get a rating.

Those were my thoughts on the match. Let me know yours in the comments below.