The Third Sub Episode 174: New-look Whitecaps return from MLS break, rack up hardware in League 1 BC

In Episode 174 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and BC Soccer in a jam-packed episode of the show.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, League 1 BC, CPL and more.

To begin, they look at the Whitecaps MLS outfit, which has been on a bit of a break following their Round of 32 elimination from Leagues Cup.

Despite that, it was a successful Leagues Cup for Vancouver, and they dive into why, mainly due to what they were able to learn in tilts against Mexican giants Tigres and Club Léon.

Then, they take a look at what’s next for the Whitecaps in MLS play, as a crucial 12-game stretch awaits them. To set the table for that, they play a game of over/under, before taking a look at some key questions surrounding the team for then.

From there, they round off their MLS section by taking a look at the Whitecaps next opponent, the San Jose Earthquakes, who are set to visit BC Place this weekend, kicking off that final stretch of play for Vancouver.

Continuing on, they dive into some League 1 BC chatter, as that circuit recently came to an end. There, it proved to be a successful season for the Whitecaps, as they ended up claiming the treble by winning both the women’s and men’s finals to go along with their Juan De Fuca plate crown (given to the club with the highest combined men’s and women’s points tally in the regular season).

Then, the winning didn’t stop there for the Whitecaps women, who claimed a fifth trophy of the season the next week, as they ended up winning the second-ever League 1 Canada inter-provincial championships, held in Langley over the past week.

Lastly, they take a look at the latest in the CPL, where Pacific and Vancouver are holding down opposite sides of the table, setting the stage for what should be a fascinating Salish Sea derby matchup for them this upcoming weekend.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @the3rdsub_.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts