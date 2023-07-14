Guess the Starting XI – Match 22 vs. LA Galaxy

Welcome back, everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps managed to right the ship midweek with an important 2-1 win over visiting Austin FC. On Saturday, Vancouver will look to finish off their big week at home with a similar result, in a matchup against the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy are coming into this matchup red-hot, with massive wins over LAFC and Philadelphia in their last two contests, and overall, being undefeated in their last seven. The problem for the Galaxy is that they were absolutely awful this season up until their recent run, so they’re still sitting 13th in the West, six points short of Vancouver with the same number of matches played. These teams drew each other 1-1 back in March down in LA, with goals coming from Tristan Blackmon and Kelvin Leerdam. The Galaxy are tied for the third-worst scoring record league-wide and have really struggled finishing their chances despite some decent attacking creativity. We’ve only seen things start to click for them recently, so I think this is the biggest area where they could take a sizeable jump as the season goes on. Defending is still pretty mediocre for the Galaxy, but it too has improved somewhat in recent weeks. Given the way the Whitecaps are attacking at the moment, there are definitely goals in this match for them.

Speaking of Vancouver, Vanni Sartini is out for this match after picking up a yellow card at the death against Austin for some handshake shenanigans, and Mathias Laborda will be out again with his suspension (this time for YC accumulation). As for the others, here is the latest update from training.

#VWFC training on a lovely sunny morning in Vancouver. Julian Gressel is back from the Gold Cup and fully training. Ali Ahmed is also back full training. Javain Brown is out for tomorrow with hamstring tightness. He is day to day.#VANvLAG#MLS pic.twitter.com/J2zuXqIDwB — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) July 14, 2023

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings