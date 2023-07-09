Report Card: Three Set Pieces and a Funeral

Man, I can’t believe they blew it.

Yohei Takaoka: 7.0

I don’t think much blame could be assigned to him on the goals against. He was involved in a goal for (you know when Takaoka plays the ball long you’re going to see some wild scenes when the camera pans), and made a couple of decent saves.

Mathias Labaorda: 7.0

Honestly, I thought he was pretty good up until the red card. He was a real threat in the opposition penalty area and made some key defensive contributions.

Ranko Veselinovic: 9.0

My man of the match. Tons of key defensive interventions and a goal.

Luis Martins: 5.5

Martins did reasonably well in his wide centre-back role. He did still get absolutely cooked a couple of times but it didn’t lead to any goals. He did manage a key pass. Other than that he didn’t do much to distinguish himself.

Levonte Johnson: 6.5

Johnson did fairly well after being thrust into an unfamiliar position due to player absences. His speed brought a different dimension to the Whitecaps’ attack and he had a few really good moments. Defensively he was a bit shaky (he was also the guy originally marking Chu on Seattle’s 2nd goal). But that’s sort of to be expected since he is a forward. Overall I think his performance was positive.

Alessandro Schopf: 5.0

Just not a lot of impact from Schopf. His statline is almost all zeroes and it certainly felt like that watching the game.

Sebastian Berhalter: 6.5

I thought he was ok. He was not able to impose himself on the game in the way that Andres Cubas does but he made some good defensive interventions and was generally assured on the ball.

Ryan Raposo: 5.5

Another player who did not really distinguish himself positively or negatively. There were a few touches that were less than ideal but also a key pass and a shot. Defensively he hustled a lot but did not necessarily have a ton of direct contributions

Ryan Gauld: 8.0

Once again an absolute machine. A goal, an assist, four shot contributions.

Sergio Cordova: 4.0

After some encouraging signs in previous matches, it was another concerning performance for Cordova. Missing chances is one thing but not even generating any is a bigger problem. Cordova seems scared to act on the field, always second-guessing every decision he makes. One thing that really stood out being able to watch in the stadium is how slow Cordova is to recognize when it’s his turn to join the press. There were so many times where Gauld and White would manipulate the Seattle defence over to one side of the pitch, only for Cordova to be 5-10 yards too far behind and for Seattle to play out of pressure easily.

Brian White: 7.0

Three shots and an assist for the league leader in expected goals (and 23rd in actual goals). Brian White turned in a strong performance but it sure would be nice if more of these shots went in! I feel like Homer Simpson in that episode where Marge sells pretzels with the help of the mob (but Marge, that guy still hasn’t caught up to his xG yet. You know that guy’s going to regress to the mean eventually and you know it’s going to be good).

Subs:

I don’t have a lot to say about the subs. There were a lot of complaints around me that Tristan Blackmon didn’t start but I thought he looked a lot like a player still re-gaining fitness when he came on. Pedro Vite wasn’t able to have a massive impact in his limited time on the pitch. However, I will say that JC Ngando had another cameo where he looked pretty dynamic. Give me more JC!