Points slip away from Vancouver, as they fall to Seattle in Cascadia calamity

Twice the Vancouver Whitecaps took the lead against the Seattle Sounders at BC Place Saturday night and twice they gifted the match back to their opponents, with a stoppage time winner for their southern rivals capping a 3-2 loss and a night to forget.

Ryan Gauld and Ranko Veselinovic got on the scoresheet for the Caps but it was Leo Chu who took over the match for Seattle, who fought to take advantage of some defensive errors and deal a blow to the self-confidence that Vancouver has built so far this season.

The Caps kept at it with their three-at-the-back experiment, but with a couple new wrinkles. Andres Cubas is day-to-day so Sebastian Berhalter earned a start, while Levonte Johnson earned his first MLS start at an unusual position — wingback. Brian White returned to the lineup as the tip of the spear alongside Ryan Gauld and Sergio Cordova.

Both sides started the match feeling each other out, though they both demonstrated signs of finding space. Vancouver found their pockets of opportunity in the center of the park, with Ryan Gauld pulling the strings, while Seattle had more success playing through the channels out wide.

While the Sounders found their way into more possession, it was only the fingertips of Stefan Cleveland to deny Sebastian Berhalter what would have been the goal of the week on a sweetly hit long range strike. Berhalter, fresh off scoring his first MLS goal earlier this season, channeled his inner Cubas on the hit.

They shrugged it off and grabbed an early lead on the back of a perfectly executed set piece. Johnson nicely won a free kick and Gauld delivered inch perfect delivery for Ranko Veselinovic, whose header made no mistake slotting into the side netting.

Johnson as a wing back is definitely a work in progress. He followed up a poor turnover right into the teeth of the Caps’ defensive third with a marvelous solo run that set up a Cordova shot. The resulting corner kick nearly saw the Caps get a second headed goal but Mathias Laborda was denied by the upright and Albert Rusnak simultaneously.

Seattle had a couple of pretty legitimate penalty shouts at the end of the first half, notably a pair of handballs in the box from Berhalter and Luis Martins. Both were deemed not to rise to a clear and obvious error after not being called on the pitch, though thought either could have been rightly given as a PK. An escape after not converting a couple of possible chances.

It was a second half set piece a bit out of nothing that allowed Seattle to equalize. A nice flick from Jackson Ragen found a totally unmarked Leo Chu, who bundled the ball across the line and past Takaoka. The defense largely held up against a paltry number of Seattle chances but this was a real collapse of set piece defending.

After the goal, Seattle seized the initiative and got the better chances. But immediately after Vanni Sartini reverted back to a more conventional formation with a pair of subs, Vancouver did exactly what Sartini had seemingly been seeking with a vintage route one goal. White flicked on a Takaoka goal kick to Gauld, who sprinted in behind a switched off Seattle high line to beat a helpless Cleveland and restore the advantage.

That advantage only lasted a few moments however, and it was another set piece defending disasterclass and another goal for Leo Chu. Ragen rose up to head the free kick (won after a poor giveaway from Tristan Blackmon) across the face of goal, where Chu sat unmarked.

Things got even more anxious for the Caps when Laborda was sent off for a second bookable offence on the stroke of full-time in what was a very dubious call, in my opinion.

In any event, Seattle wasted no time in taking advantage, with Chu once again creating havoc and Takaoka could only turn it away into a pack of Sounders, with Yeimar Torres credited on what would be the match winner.

Stray Thoughts

A match where the Caps largely executed their game plan undone by some absolutely catastrophic moments of defending … where have I seen this before? The Sounders knew Leo Chu was their linchpin in this one without Cristian Roldan or Jordan Morris and they used him super effectively, with Ryan Raposo largely unable to cope. This team badly misses Andres Cubas and while Seb Berhalter is a good piece, he doesn’t fill that role.

The sieve-like set piece defending continues to be a major impediment to this team getting results. Leaving the Sounders’ best attacking player unmarked not once, but twice? Underestimating Jackson Ragen not once, but twice? Shocking.

The upside from this one? Getting Brian White back makes a big, big difference in this attack, opening up space for Sergio Cordova and others to make runs and cook. His flick on the second goal was vintage White and is something no other striker on this team can bring to the table.

Leveonte Johnson continues to look like a useful piece, though I’m not sure it should come at wingback, where he was a mixed bag defensively (won some tackles, 4/4 on ground duels but misplayed some passes). Still, he was perhaps the most incisive player for Vancouver at times, with his speed and dribbling creating a lot of problems (100% dribbling rate and had numerous final third caries). The Caps don’t really use conventional wingers any more but Johnson could be an asset in a wider role, rather than just as a striker.

Make no mistake about it, however, this was a potentially season defining loss. The Caps are temporarily dropped below the playoff line, though they have a match in hand on most everyone. But it was the mental blow of going up twice, conceding equalizers, not being able to keep 11 men on the pitch (regardless of how soft the yellow was) and then immediately blowing the match. Three points would have given the Caps a real pathway to a home playoff match. No points? It raises questions about what this team’s ceiling realistically can be, given the pathway the rest of the season.

Man of the Match

Brian White and Ryan Gauld are the two obvious choices here and they are the correct ones. White, as noted above, was welcomed back with open arms and he helped restore the effectiveness of Vancouver’s attack. Gauld was again the playmaker and his passing was pinpoint, particularly off set pieces. Disappointing that those two great efforts went unrewarded points wise.