The Third Sub Episode 169: Vancouver Whitecaps midseason award show, League 1 BC roundup

In Episode 169 of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and League 1 BC in a jam-packed show.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat everything Vancouver Whitecaps and League 1 BC.

To begin, they dive into the Whitecaps, who after a recent draw against FC Cincinnati before the international break, hit the halfway mark of their 2023 MLS season.

Therefore, to celebrate that, they dive into some Whitecaps midseason awards, anointing the best performer, the most disappointing player, the “Tosaint Ricketts Third Sub of the Year”, an Unsung Hero, the most improved player, the player most likely to be sold, the best new arrival, the most missed departure and the WFC2 player to watch.

Complete with a discussion of potential honourable mentions to go with each selection, they then look at who they’ll think will win the awards by the time the season is over, too.

Then, to round off the Whitecaps chatter, they dive into if they feel the team is where they should be at this stage of the season, and what they need to do in the second half of the campaign to have an overall successful campaign.

Lastly, they finish off with a look at League 1 BC, which recently hit the halfway point of its season. From a tight Juan De Fuca plate race, to a three-horse race in the women’s division, and a wide-open men’s division, they look at what’s stood out so far in that circuit.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

(Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps)

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts