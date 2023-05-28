Report Card: Shambles in St. Louis

Saturday night in Missouri, the Vancouver Whitecaps dropped a contest with MLS newcomers St. Louis City SC by a final score of 3-1.

I think what happened in this match is pretty simple, so we won’t belabour the point here too much: the Whitecaps played quite well against a top side in the West on short rest, but were absolutely killed by some very poor individual errors and some dubious officiating. Now, losing a road match like this in isolation is totally acceptable, the problem is that Vancouver has been so bad on the road for so long, it’s getting to the point where it feels like they really need one, and they’re still searching.

Ok, on to the player grades.

Thomas Hasal (2.0) – Big questions can be asked of the Canadian keeper on all three goals, unfortunately. The reality is that with a better performance, the Whitecaps probably get at least a point. To me, Hasal’s errors looked like they came from a lack of confidence and comfort in live action. Given this, I think some of the blame falls on the coaching staff as well here. It feels like they’ve had no plan for how they want to develop Hasal for 2-3 years now. I don’t think waiting this long to throw him into the fire really made sense, even if he is your clear no.2 keeper. I asked Vanni Sartini about Hasal last week and he said to me that they didn’t want to put him in a position to fail…so what the heck was that, then?

Javain Brown (4.0) – This match was definitely the “chaotic evil” version of Javain. He was caught out a number of times at the back. I’ll maintain I like him better in a back three.

Ranko Veselinovic (6.0) – Back from personal absence, Ranko was solid and cleaned up a ton of low danger chances from St. Louis, tallying 13 clearances.

Tristan Blackmon (4.0) – Other than his moment of madness, Blackmon was very solid. On another day that would have been a casual header back to the keeper, but in this match it was a back-breaker for Vancouver.

Luis Martins (6.0) – For what it’s worth, I liked Martins’ involvement in this one. He looks a lot better when the Whitecaps are on the front foot in possession. I also think that I’m pleasantly surprised anytime I’m not frustrated with Martins defensively, so perhaps my evaluation is skewed.

Sebastian Berhalter (6.5) – The young American has proven to be very serviceable midfield depth this season and continues to put in positive performances from the no.6 role.

Alessandro Schopf (5.5) – Even with the Whitecaps having long stretches of possession, I felt like there were several 10-15 minute periods where Schopf drifted out of the match. With Gauld, Vite, and Gressel all demanding a lot of the ball, the Austrian’s best attributes aren’t always on display. I still have real questions about how he fits in this team.

Julian Gressel (7.0) – Another top match and another assist for the German-American. He tallied 5 key passes in this one.

Pedro Vite (7.0) – I thought this was the most confident and commanding Vite has looked this season. He was always looking for space to be an option for a pass, or to play a teammate into space when he was on the ball. When the two attacking mids were on the pitch together, I thought that Vite outshone Gauld in this one.

Ryan Gauld (6.5) – The Scotsman’s form has been on the uptick recently, but it still feels like there’s a final ingredient missing to re-discover the game-breaking potential he showed at the start of his Vancouver career.

Simon Becher (5.0) – I’m ready to take on the haters with this one. Simon Becher is a great story and a great super-sub, but he shouldn’t start matches consistently for Vancouver. He was physically over-matched by St.Louis’ centrebacks in this match and does not provide the same hold-up play that Gauld and Vite can use so effectively, as they do with Brian White.

Substitutes – As mentioned, Brian White brought a noticeable uptick when he entered the match, and was able to cause more problems for St. Louis centrally. Sergio Cordova continues to look completely lost and Caicedo is struggling to make an impact in his return from injury. Cubas was solid and it was nice to see Johnson rewarded with some MLS minutes.

Vanni Sartini (6.0) – Minus the handling of the goalkeeping situation, I thought the game-plan was a good one against St. Louis. Vancouver held the ball as expected and really controlled most aspects. The goals they conceded weren’t down to bad coaching, more a mix of bad officiating and calamitous errors.

Alright, those were my thoughts. Let me know yours in the comments.