Whitecaps use youthful energy, red card to pummel shorthanded CF Montreal

It was a memorable first win of the season for the Caps, as they used a burst of youthful brilliance to put five goals past a 10-man CF Montreal Saturday night at BC Place.

A roll of the dice to start Simon Becher and Ali Ahmed paid off, was each player had multiple goal contributions in what was easily the crispest league performance in recent memory, helped along by yet another red card for Rudy Camacho in Vancouver.

Our 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙓𝙄 vs @cfmontreal ❄️ ➡️ 4-3-2-1 formation

➡️ Becher & Ahmed get their first ‘Caps start of the season

➡️ Veselinović wears the armband Kickoff is set for 7:39pm PT on #MLSSeasonPass on the @appletv app 📺 https://t.co/lcfZfocAen pic.twitter.com/WYjW6KAqct — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) April 2, 2023

The party forged on without Ryan Gauld, as Vanni Sartini opted for some tweaks to the standard 4-3-2-1. Javain Brown and Luis Martins were back as fullbacks and Ahmed made his full MLS debut in the midfield. Becher slotted in next to Brian White both featured, knocking out Gauld, and Pedro Vite got a well-earned start over Cristian Dajome.

The Caps started brightly enough, though both sides had a fair share of loose touches and passes over the first 20 minutes or so. One of those poor turnovers from Montreal prompted the clearest break of the match, before Joel Waterman cynically pulled back Ahmed, who was about to be clear in on goal. Julian Gressel shrugged off the frustration and nearly jarred the resulting free kick, but for the full stretch stop from Jonathan Sirois.

The Caps kept the pressure on and it earned two of the CFM centerbacks a yellow card and, soon, stiffer punishment. A lovely through ball lead to Rudy Camacho hauling down Becher. He was adjudged to have denied a clear goal scoring chance and sent off for the second time in the last two BC Place appearances.

Ahmed’s first half was worth the wait for his first MLS start, as he pushed forward and let Vite slide back when the time was ripe. His energy was electric and pace welcomed. He was denied a goal off a lovely touch from Brian White, whose involvement continued to be excellent and his three key passes paced the Caps in the first 45 minutes.

And White finally added a goal for his efforts, after a fantastic series of play for the Caps. Javain Brown won the ball back at the edge of the Montreal attacking third with a crunching tackle and delivered a perfect through ball to Becher, who teed up a wide open White for an easy finish to grab a deserved 1-0 lead.

Such a good run by Becher to set up White to give #VWFC a much deserved lead over #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/6TarW26bTy — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) April 2, 2023

The two youngsters hooked up for a second goal, shortly thereafter. Ahmed and Martins made use of ample space on the lefthand side and his cut back for Becher just outside the six led to a toe poke that slipped by Sirois to put the Caps on cruise control.

A third came in quick succession. White was denied a second by Sirois but it was tipped only as far as Gressel, who supplied White in the first place. The midfielder made no mistake to add his name to the scoresheet.

Julian Gressel is there to follow-up and make it 3️⃣ in the first-half. #VWFC pic.twitter.com/6A3GZjFMF8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

Only minutes after half time and Ali Ahmed decided he wanted to get his first MLS goal as well. More excellent hold up play from White helped him slip the ball to Ahmed, who made no mistake to put the Caps firmly out of sight and give them a fourth, with a deserved goal for the youngster.

Picking up where they left off in the first-half. #VWFC Ali Ahmed makes it 4-0. pic.twitter.com/Qv3dmk6r9E — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

Despite the scoreline, a fifth goal seemed inevitable, as the Caps remained comfortable and in control of possession, hungry for more. Javain Brown, who had a very good match at right back, found ample space and his Becher grabbed a brace, beating a downtrodden Waterman to the punch and flicking it home.

5 goals in 4 appearances, JUST WOW 🤯 @simon_becher101 Assisted by Javain Brown 👏 — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) April 2, 2023

The underrated side benefit of an absolute blasting: Lots of rest for Gressel, Andres Cubas and Brian White ahead of a midweek match and no need to trouble Ryan Gauld’s sore hamstring. Plus a solid half hour as a rehab assignment for Deiber Caicedo and more time for JC Ngando to see the pitch.

Stray Thoughts

Even before the Camacho red card, the Caps’ press was causing all kinds of problems and forcing turnovers. Once that pressure saw the centerback sent packing, they were able to turn those mistakes into real chances and, eventually, goals. The notion that the Caps would rack up 19 shots in an entire game, much less one half, seemed impossible but they seemed to seize the intent from the opening whistle.

I never thought I would write this when he was drafted but Simon Becher is the missing piece to the attacking puzzle and the Sartini correctly seems to have figured out that he must play consistently. His movement and pace helped get Camacho sent off and his hold up play and passing (combined with his movement to take advantage of White’s hold up play) was excellent. Five goals in limited game time ain’t bad either.

Ahmed presents a similarly welcome dilemma, as he was incredibly impressive in midfield and his pace and ball control were key. His rapport with all of the attacking band and Luis Martins seemed natural and a pairing with Ryan Raposo on the left side seems to make even more sense. Ahmed can progress the ball so well, feasting on the extra space following the red card. A fantastic first start and one that seemingly is the start of things to come.

A sneaky good performance from Javain Brown, helped by more space because of the sending off but his crossing was decent and his defensive work stout — his tackle helped feed the second goal.

Winning is fun. Scoring five goals is fun. Let’s try and do that more!

Man of the Match

Simon Becher is the only possible choice here; his finishing, passing, hold up play and movement were all exceptional. If this feels unfair to Ahmed, Gressel and White, well, it is and they all certainly merit a mention. But Becher is the new sensation with good reason: he reminds me of peak 2021 in form Brian White, with pace to boot. And that is an absolutely tantalizing proposition.

