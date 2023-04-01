Report Card: Dusted

The Vancouver Whitecaps gave CF Montreal a damned good thrashing in one of the most enjoyable ‘Caps games to watch in years (at least from our perspective). Let’s look at how the individual players got on.

Yohei Takaoka: 8 (Sure, why not?)

Takaoka did not face a single shot on target the entire match. But he did everything else competently.

Javain Brown: 8.0

Vancouver’s narrow formation naturally sucks everything into the middle of the park. This often opens up a ton of space on the wings. There have been a lot of times this season where the ball has been played into acres of space to one of Brown or Mathias Laborda, both of whom often play as centre-backs and look less than comfortable in the final 3rd. But with three key passes and an assist, Brown was able to provide to attacking threat from the right flank that the team has really lacked this year. Defensively he was at his best, doing well to win the ball high up the field.

Ranko Veselinovic: 7.0

According to the MLS website Ranko Veselinovic had to contest four duels in this game. Four! He did a pretty good job of marshaling things at the back and making sure Montreal didn’t get any funny ideas like trying to get a shot on goal.

Tristan Blackmon: 7.0

Blackmon also only had to contest four duels in this game before being withdrawn, presumably to make sure he was fresh for the mid-week game against LAFC. He never looked particularly troubled.

Luis Martins: 7.0

Martins had a steady performance after getting set on fire in his previous outings. He didn’t really have to do any of the things he is bad at (covering ground, 1v1 defending) and was free to focus on the things he is back (passing, final 3rd contribution)

Andres Cubas: 7.5

Cubas was also withdrawn early with an eye on the midweek game. He was his usual defensively dominant self.

Julian Gressel: 8.5

3 key passes, 2 shots, and 1 goal in 54 minutes of action. Mission accomplished for Gressel who was taken off early.

Ali Ahmed 9.5

8 tackles, 4 shot contributions, and a first MLS goal, all while fasting for Ramadan. Ahmed was simply incredible. He did start to flag a bit toward the end of the game but that was understandable due to the aforementioned fasting. He moved to right-back later in the match and that is something I would like to see tried out for longer and against stronger opposition at some point. Ahmed’s dynamism in the final 3rd could go a long way to solving the problem of not making the most of the open space on the wing that I mentioned earlier.

Brian White: 8.5

White finally broke the witch’s curse and turned some xG into an actual goal. He continues to play exceptionally well and I am very confident the goals will start flowing from here. His hold-up play and passing were particularly strong in this one, things that had been weaknesses for him earlier in his career. We’ll see how long that lasts but he has been effective.

Pedro Vite: 8.0

You could tell he desperately wanted to get in on the scoring. He didn’t quite manage that but I thought he turned in another strong performance. He had 5 shot contributions and showed his usual impressive range of passing.

Simon Becher: 9.5

I can’t quite believe my eyes but Simon Becher looked absolutely incredible in this one. He became the fastest player in league history to reach four goals, scoring two in this one. I have to be honest, I never would have guessed this in a million years. But the question on everyone’s mind is: Is this a fluke?

Well, obviously to a certain extent, it is. He isn’t going to score a goal every 35 minutes forever. But he still looks insanely good. Two things you might expect if a striker’s purple patch was a total fluke would be lots of long shots or shots from bad angles going in or scoring an insanely high percentage of their shots. Now, Becher has converted over 50% of his shots in MLS play and that simply isn’t going to last. but the really impressive part about all of this is that Becher is getting a lot of shots. He’s averaging a shot every 20 minutes in MLS play so far and those shots are almost all high quality with an xG/shot of 0.23. It’s a small sample size and it should be noted that Becher has mostly played weak opposition so far. So I’m not a true believer quite yet. But I am very excited to see where this goes.

Substitutes:

Mathias Laborda came on, lost the ball a few times, and lost a header inside the box. So that’s less than ideal but I’m not going to dwell on it too long after a game like that. Russell Teibert and Sebastian Berhalter came on and basically did what was required of them. J.C Ngando and Deiber Caicedo came on late and showed a few flashes. I think you can tell both players are playing catchup fitness wise but you can see the wheels turning.

(Image Credit: Vancouver Whitecaps FC)