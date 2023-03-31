Welcome back, everyone.
After three straight draws in MLS play, the Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to build some home momentum on Saturday night at BC Place against CF Montreal. At the moment, Montreal sits dead last in the East with three points from four matches, so the Whitecaps should see this as a big opportunity.
In terms of predictions, a big shout-out to AmandaC who earned all 25 points last weekend against Minnesota.
In terms of lineup, Sergio Cordova and Alessandro Schopf are out, while Javain Brown and Andres Cubas will be back from International Duty. Ryan Gauld will be available, but Vanni Sartini expressed some doubt on Thursday if he would be ready to start.
Ok, on to rules and standings:
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
27 thoughts on “Guess the Starting XI – Match 6 vs. CF Montreal”
2 – 1 Caps
Takaoka
Brown Blackmon Veselinovic Raposo
Ngando Cubas Gressel
Gauld
White Becher
Hmm…rest Gauld at the start or at the end?? Vanni said he’d put in someone new but who!??! WHO!?!??!! (Teibert?!?!?) Again, the potential for the Caps to win is as high as for the Caps to lose. For the record, I’m very hesitant putting Gauld in today’s lineup. I’m not a fan of Brown but I put him in anyway.
Takaoka
Brown Ranko Blackmon Raposo
Gressel Cubas Berhalter
Vite Dajo
White
2 1 win
That’s also what I have been trying. Vite sitting while Dajo plays as a 10 drives me crazy!
CAPS 3-0 W W
White
Vite-Dajome
Gressel-Cubas-Ngado
Raposo-Veselinovic-Blackmon-Brown
Takaoka
– el capitano – not sure if my login is showing up or not
At the beginning of the season, I kept putting Dajome in my lineup and it’d always be Vite. When I finally gave up on Dajome, Vanni switched things up :-/
Becher White
Vite
Berhalter Cubas Gressel
Raposo Blackmon Veselinovic Brown
Takaoka
‘Caps 2-0
The most sensible lineup. It leaves lots of room for strong subs to come on and finish the match well. And then against LAFC we still have somewhat of a decent lineup to choose from
Caps 2-1
Takaoka
Brown Ranko Blackmon Raposo
Gressel Cubas Berhalter
Vite Gauld
White
I mean Dajome will likely start over Vite but I am hoping that by constantly picking Vite it may actually manifest into existence
Takaoka
Raposo Veselinovic Blackmon Laborda
Gressel Cubas Berhalter
Vite Gauld
White
oops– I’m going to break my pattern and go 2-1 Vancouver – they have to win some time– don’t they?
2-0 caps!
Takaoka
Raposo Blackmon Veselinovic Brown
Cubas Berhalter gressel
Gauld Vite
White
Hope everyone makes it over here! Grats on the new site arrangement.
White Becher
Vite
Teibert Cubas Gressel
Raposo Ranko Blackmon Laborda
Takaoka
1-1 Draw
White
Vite-Dajome
Gressel-Cubas-Ngado
Raposo-Veselinovic-Blackmon-Brown
Takaoka
Caps get their first MLS win of the season, 2-0
Oh, 3-0 Caps
Been screwed twice when I thought 1-1 but elected to be optimistic with 2-1 scores…despite that, 2-1 Whitecaps
Takaoka
Brown Blackmon Veselinovic Raposo
Gressel, Cubas, Gauld
Vite, Dajome
White
Starting XI & Score Prediction
Takaoka
Brown Blackmon Veselinovic Raposo
Gressel Cubas Berhalter
Caicedo Vite
White
Score: ‘Caps 1 – 2 CFM
Takaoka
Brown Blackmon Ranko Laborda
Gressel Cubas Gauld Raposo
White Vite
Caps win 3-0
Must win game or Sartini is cooked!
Takaoka
Laborda Veselinovic Blackmon Raposo
Gressel Piranha Schöpf
Becher Gauld
White
takaoka
brown veselinovic laborda blackmon
gressel cubas berhalter raposo
white becher
Brown Veselinovic Blackmon Laborda
Gressel Cubas Berhalter
Vite Gauld
White
