Guess the Starting XI – Match 6 vs. CF Montreal

Welcome back, everyone.

I hope you are enjoying the new website and have found your way to this page successfully.

After three straight draws in MLS play, the Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to build some home momentum on Saturday night at BC Place against CF Montreal. At the moment, Montreal sits dead last in the East with three points from four matches, so the Whitecaps should see this as a big opportunity.

In terms of predictions, a big shout-out to AmandaC who earned all 25 points last weekend against Minnesota.

In terms of lineup, Sergio Cordova and Alessandro Schopf are out, while Javain Brown and Andres Cubas will be back from International Duty. Ryan Gauld will be available, but Vanni Sartini expressed some doubt on Thursday if he would be ready to start.

Ok, on to rules and standings:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.