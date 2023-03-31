Guess the Starting XI – Match 6 vs. CF Montreal

Eighty Six Forever, Guess the Starting XI

Welcome back, everyone.

I hope you are enjoying the new website and have found your way to this page successfully.

After three straight draws in MLS play, the Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to build some home momentum on Saturday night at BC Place against CF Montreal. At the moment, Montreal sits dead last in the East with three points from four matches, so the Whitecaps should see this as a big opportunity.

In terms of predictions, a big shout-out to AmandaC who earned all 25 points last weekend against Minnesota.

In terms of lineup, Sergio Cordova and Alessandro Schopf are out, while Javain Brown and Andres Cubas will be back from International Duty. Ryan Gauld will be available, but Vanni Sartini expressed some doubt on Thursday if he would be ready to start.

Ok, on to rules and standings:

  • Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
  • You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
  • You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
  • All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
  • At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.

  1. Thanks! That’s good to know, I’ve had a look and you should be able to edit/delete the first 5 minutes after posting a comment now

  3. 2 – 1 Caps

    Takaoka
    Brown Blackmon Veselinovic Raposo
    Ngando Cubas Gressel
    Gauld
    White Becher

    Hmm…rest Gauld at the start or at the end?? Vanni said he’d put in someone new but who!??! WHO!?!??!! (Teibert?!?!?) Again, the potential for the Caps to win is as high as for the Caps to lose. For the record, I’m very hesitant putting Gauld in today’s lineup. I’m not a fan of Brown but I put him in anyway.

  6. CAPS 3-0 W W

    White
    Vite-Dajome
    Gressel-Cubas-Ngado
    Raposo-Veselinovic-Blackmon-Brown
    Takaoka

    – el capitano – not sure if my login is showing up or not

  7. At the beginning of the season, I kept putting Dajome in my lineup and it’d always be Vite. When I finally gave up on Dajome, Vanni switched things up :-/

  10. The most sensible lineup. It leaves lots of room for strong subs to come on and finish the match well. And then against LAFC we still have somewhat of a decent lineup to choose from

  11. Caps 2-1
    Takaoka
    Brown Ranko Blackmon Raposo
    Gressel Cubas Berhalter
    Vite Gauld
    White

    I mean Dajome will likely start over Vite but I am hoping that by constantly picking Vite it may actually manifest into existence

    1. oops– I’m going to break my pattern and go 2-1 Vancouver – they have to win some time– don’t they?

  13. 2-0 caps!

    Takaoka
    Raposo Blackmon Veselinovic Brown
    Cubas Berhalter gressel
    Gauld Vite
    White

    Hope everyone makes it over here! Grats on the new site arrangement.

  15. White
    Vite-Dajome
    Gressel-Cubas-Ngado
    Raposo-Veselinovic-Blackmon-Brown
    Takaoka
    Caps get their first MLS win of the season, 2-0

  18. Been screwed twice when I thought 1-1 but elected to be optimistic with 2-1 scores…despite that, 2-1 Whitecaps

    Takaoka
    Brown Blackmon Veselinovic Raposo
    Gressel, Cubas, Gauld
    Vite, Dajome
    White

  19. Starting XI & Score Prediction

    Takaoka
    Brown Blackmon Veselinovic Raposo
    Gressel Cubas Berhalter
    Caicedo Vite
    White

    Score: ‘Caps 1 – 2 CFM

  21. Must win game or Sartini is cooked!

    Takaoka
    Laborda Veselinovic Blackmon Raposo
    Gressel Piranha Schöpf
    Becher Gauld
    White

