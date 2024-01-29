Coffee with the Caps, Monday January 29

Good Monday morning Caps fans — hope you all had a lovely weekend and are getting geared up for February.

Vanni Sartini continued his tactical tinkering Saturday with a friendly against Serbian side FK TSC. A Brian White goal was not enough, as the Caps conceded twice late to fall 2-1 but the intrigue here continues to be which formation Vanni settles on when the matches actually start counting.

The latest idea is a 3-3-1-3 that would look something like a diamond midfield. In this case it features Ryan Gauld, Damir Kreilach and Fafa Picault up top but when Brian White starts, you assume he would swap in for Picault or maybe push Gauld back to the tip of the diamond.

The idea is an interesting one, as it makes use of the strengths of the Caps’ wingback room, though it seems to make less sense now that Ali Ahmed is confirmed to be out the next six to eight weeks after a sports hernia operation. This is an idea made possible by Andres Cubas’ control in central midfield, allowing the wingbacks to have the width necessary to make this system work. With no highlights, I can’t even begin to speculate on whether it’s actually functional in practice but I think it’s a clever idea.

With Vanni, you have to assume he will enter the 2024 season with a couple tactical plans in mind and that he won’t hesitate to change, much like last season, if he finds an idea he likes better. There’s no reason not to trust him but the experimentation has made for an interesting preseason. If I had to guess, the Caps will line up in something more like the formation they used in their first friendly when push comes to shove but the beauty of Vanni is you can never be too sure.

One thing we can be more sure of? What the Caps might be wearing when they take the field against Tigres, thanks to an inadvertent slip up from the folks at EA FC, who leaked the new MLS kits in game over the weekend.

Many teams, the Caps included are getting a throwback look, and Vancouver’s looks excellent, despite the grainy image. Navy blue with a gold version of the team’s original crest pops and I’m sure it’ll look even better on the players when they’re modeling it for whatever rollout there will be.

It’s silly that the league makes the teams wait on releasing the kits until the bitter end. But Adidas seems to have upped their game this year for almost everyone. And it’ll be neat that both Caps’ shirts for their anniversary season will have a throwback nod, with a possible third shirt sounding like it could also be coming down the pipe. I don’t have the money to spend on a new kit but, if you do, you’ll be spoiled for choice this year.

