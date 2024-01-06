The Third Sub Episode 188: Quiet Whitecaps off-season starts to ramp up

In Episode 188, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan take a look back at a quietly busy holiday period for the Vancouver Whitecaps, some MLS news, and more.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as they get set to report to preseason on January 6th following a couple of months off.

To begin, they chat about the biggest news out of Whitecaps land from the last month, which includes the signing of MLS veteran Damir Kreilach, the potential departure of Simon Becher, the re-signing of Seb Berhalter, and the rumours surrounding the futures of Richie Laryea, Ryan Gauld, and Andrés Cubas.

Then, they take a look at where this Whitecaps roster is at heading into 2024, and what they’ll need to do over the next 4-8 weeks to maximize Sam and Alex’s “Project 2024 – MLS Cup or bust”.

After, they take a look at some other ‘Caps news, including the release of their MLS schedule (which includes a first-ever meeting with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami), as well as their Concacaf Champions Cup draw (where they’ll meet a familiar foe in Tigres… in an unfamiliar location).

Lastly, they take a look at some other news around world soccer, including the infiltration of some CanMNT regulars on the Portland Timbers, a big week for Theo Bair, and more.

